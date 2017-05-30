Off duty deputy shoots man at north H...

Off duty deputy shoots man at north Houston apartment complex

19 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

An off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, working an extra job at an apartment complex Saturday morning, shot a man after the suspect reached for his gun, according to HSCO Sgt. Cedrick Collier.

