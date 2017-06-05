NOLA Poboys opens second area store in Webster
NOLA Poboys, a New Orleans-based fast-casual restaurant, will open its first restaurant in Houston on Feb. 17 at 1333 Old Spanish Trail. he second restaurant, at 300 W. Bay Area Blvd., is now open in Webster.
