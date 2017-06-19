Mill Steel Co. opens new flagship fac...

Mill Steel Co. opens new flagship facility in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Mill Steel Co. , a Michigan-based distributor of flat-rolled carbon steel, has expanded into Houston with a new 100,000-square-foot facility.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot... 8 hr Pimping farts 35
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 8 hr Pimping farts 24,363
Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts... 9 hr Maccline FARTS 3
H Hookup FARTS 9 hr Maccline FARTS 1
H Hookup (Jun '14) 9 hr Fart pasta 21
Need h3lp finding mr. Black... (Oct '16) 9 hr Fart pasta 33
Farts O Pana Farts 14 hr Fart snack 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tropical Storm Warning for Harris County was issued at June 21 at 1:36AM CDT

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,726 • Total comments across all topics: 281,909,391

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC