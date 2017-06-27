Man gets 15 years for kidnapping, beating Houston car salesman during test drive
Jose Martinez, 21, was carjacked by a man posing as an interested car buyer, and who had help from two friends. Martinez texted his manager, then fought his way loose, shot one of the would-be carjackers, and then used his phone's tracking app to help police locate the stolen car.
