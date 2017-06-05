Man dies after car accident in Spring Branch

A passenger was killed Saturday morning, June 10, 2017, after the car he was riding in veered off the road and hit a tree in the 7500 block of Janak Drive Spring Branch, according to Houston police. A passenger was killed Saturday morning, June 10, 2017, after the car he was riding in veered off the road and hit a tree in the 7500 block of Janak Drive Spring Branch, according to Houston police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.