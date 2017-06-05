Man charged with murder for 2016 shooting of 22-year-old man in SE...
A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after authorities said he shot a 22-year-old man to death in southeast Houston on Feb. 25, 2016. Tavish McKinley got into an argument with Rayland Dunta Maryland near 11000 Segrest Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to investigators.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Click2Houston.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Physical Fart Therapist Job Make you pay the be...
|22 hr
|Farts
|2
|Physical Therapist Job Make you pay the best in...
|22 hr
|Farts
|4
|FART ICE Raids in Jacinto City
|Thu
|BTFartson
|1
|Need small FART nod on north FART side
|Jun 5
|I fart daily
|2
|Need small nod on north side
|Jun 5
|Long farts
|2
|Sleeping with a 23 year old farter and I'm a 36...
|Jun 4
|Wet fart story
|5
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|Jun 4
|Fart situation
|90
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC