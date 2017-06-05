Man charged with murder for 2016 shoo...

Man charged with murder for 2016 shooting of 22-year-old man in SE...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Click2Houston

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder after authorities said he shot a 22-year-old man to death in southeast Houston on Feb. 25, 2016. Tavish McKinley got into an argument with Rayland Dunta Maryland near 11000 Segrest Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to investigators.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Click2Houston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Physical Fart Therapist Job Make you pay the be... 22 hr Farts 2
Physical Therapist Job Make you pay the best in... 22 hr Farts 4
FART ICE Raids in Jacinto City Thu BTFartson 1
Need small FART nod on north FART side Jun 5 I fart daily 2
Need small nod on north side Jun 5 Long farts 2
Sleeping with a 23 year old farter and I'm a 36... Jun 4 Wet fart story 5
Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11) Jun 4 Fart situation 90
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Harris County was issued at June 09 at 1:49PM CDT

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,247 • Total comments across all topics: 281,648,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC