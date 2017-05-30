Lynda Hallinan: Infuse (and lift) your spirits with foliage this autumn
OPINION: Autumn: it turns out I've been doing it all wrong. For the past few weeks I've been dutifully raking up leaves to layer-upon-layer, a la Sara Lee pastry, in my compost heap when I could have been drowning them in drink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sleeping with a 23 year old farter and I'm a 36...
|22 hr
|Wet fart story
|5
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|22 hr
|Fart situation
|90
|Looking for a $15000 FART ASAP, will repay FART...
|Sat
|OdogFARTS
|1
|Looking for a $15000 loan ASAP, will replay on ... (Dec '11)
|Sat
|Farts says thanks
|88
|Good faRt ox y, m-fart-oll-y,FART*sh,t-fart,he-...
|Sat
|Ton deFARTS
|1
|Good R ox y, m-oll-y,ku*sh,t-ar,he-roin etc
|Sat
|Farts
|2
|Hi I'm Quovontae and I need your farts
|Jun 2
|Farts
|12
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC