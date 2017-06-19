Legendary Houston boot maker Rocky Ca...

Legendary Houston boot maker Rocky Carroll has died

13 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Rocky Carroll, a famous boot maker whose boots have been worn by 7 U.S. presidents, died this week in Houston according to family members. Rocky Carroll, a famous boot maker whose boots have been worn by 7 U.S. presidents, died this week in Houston according to family members.

