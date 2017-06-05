Lee Gregory, second from left, talks ...

Lee Gregory, second from left, talks to an election worker while...

Lee Gregory, second from left, talks to an election worker while trying to vote at the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray Street, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016, in Houston. Gregory lives in another precinct, and he had to leave to vote at a different location.

