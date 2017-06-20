Lansing, 11 other cities to receive Justice Department aid to fight crime
The department said Tuesday it will help local authorities study crime patterns and come up with plans to reduce violence. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says officials will come up with "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured over time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|4 hr
|Pimping farts
|35
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Pimping farts
|24,363
|Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts...
|4 hr
|Maccline FARTS
|3
|H Hookup FARTS
|4 hr
|Maccline FARTS
|1
|H Hookup (Jun '14)
|5 hr
|Fart pasta
|21
|Need h3lp finding mr. Black... (Oct '16)
|5 hr
|Fart pasta
|33
|Farts O Pana Farts
|10 hr
|Fart snack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC