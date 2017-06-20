Lansing, 11 other cities to receive J...

Lansing, 11 other cities to receive Justice Department aid to fight crime

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

The department said Tuesday it will help local authorities study crime patterns and come up with plans to reduce violence. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says officials will come up with "data-driven, evidence-based strategies" that can be measured over time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot... 4 hr Pimping farts 35
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 4 hr Pimping farts 24,363
Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts... 4 hr Maccline FARTS 3
H Hookup FARTS 4 hr Maccline FARTS 1
H Hookup (Jun '14) 5 hr Fart pasta 21
Need h3lp finding mr. Black... (Oct '16) 5 hr Fart pasta 33
Farts O Pana Farts 10 hr Fart snack 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Hurricane Local Statement for Harris County was issued at June 20 at 10:16PM CDT

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,661 • Total comments across all topics: 281,904,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC