Kid-friendly dining club enters Houst...

Kid-friendly dining club enters Houston market

10 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Hugo's Mexican restaurant will host the first Houston event for dining club, Nibble+Squeak. The program provides special dining areas at trendy restaurants for parents and their children.

