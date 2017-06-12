Japan-based Navy pilot among 12 peopl...

Japan-based Navy pilot among 12 people recruited by NASA to become astronauts

A Navy pilot based in Japan is among 12 people selected among a record 18,300 applicants to train as a NASA astronaut. Lt. Commander Matthew Dominick, 35, who flies F/A-18 Super Hornets with the Naval Air Facility Atsugi-based VFA-115 Eagles, got the news during a patrol aboard the USS Ronald Reagan.

