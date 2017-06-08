Jake Speck Leaves Studio Tenn for New...

Jake Speck Leaves Studio Tenn for New Job In Houston

Studio Tenn announced today that Jake Speck will leave his position as Managing Director in August, to assume the executive director position with A.D. Players, a professional theatre company in Houston, Texas. A driving force behind Studio Tenn, Speck - in partnership with artistic director Matt Logan - has led the company to new heights with a blend of performance experience and business acumen.

