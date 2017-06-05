Island Grill opens its biggest location yet in Rice Village
Mali Kale Salad with salmon at the new Island Grill, at 2365A Rice Blvd, in Rice Village, Monday, May 15, 2017, in Houston. Owned by Faysal Haddad and his wife Maria Franco Haddad, this is the couple's fourth Island Grill, serving Mediterranean cuisine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need small FART nod on north FART side
|20 hr
|I fart daily
|2
|Need small nod on north side
|21 hr
|Long farts
|2
|Sleeping with a 23 year old farter and I'm a 36...
|Sun
|Wet fart story
|5
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Fart situation
|90
|Looking for a $15000 FART ASAP, will repay FART...
|Jun 3
|OdogFARTS
|1
|Looking for a $15000 loan ASAP, will replay on ... (Dec '11)
|Jun 3
|Farts says thanks
|88
|Good faRt ox y, m-fart-oll-y,FART*sh,t-fart,he-...
|Jun 3
|Ton deFARTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC