Industrial construction company inks big office lease in Katy

Yesterday Read more: Houston Chronicle

PCL Industrial Construction will double the size of its local office when it relocates to a new building in the Grandway West office park next year. The company, which provides industrial services to the power, oil and gas, petrochemical, and mining industries, has leased 36,596 square feet 2322 West Grand Parkway in Katy.

