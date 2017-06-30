HPD releases sketch of woman found de...

HPD releases sketch of woman found dead under bleachers

Houston police are asking for your help in identifying a woman found deceased at 6400 Bissonnet on June 17. Houston police are asking for your help in identifying a woman found dead June 17. The woman was discovered at 6400 Bissonnet by a groundskeeper, however police suspect the body may have been moved. "She was not dressed appropriately for outdoor conditions and it is believed she likely died somewhere else and was then taken to ... the location," police said in a news release.

