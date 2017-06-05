How much money is needed to put a Texas kid through college and still live comfortably
In Texas, parents would have to make at least $77,227 to send their child to college and live comfortably. Continue clicking to see the colleges that are the best value in the nation, according to Money Magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need small FART nod on north FART side
|Jun 5
|I fart daily
|2
|Need small nod on north side
|Jun 5
|Long farts
|2
|Sleeping with a 23 year old farter and I'm a 36...
|Jun 4
|Wet fart story
|5
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|Jun 4
|Fart situation
|90
|Looking for a $15000 FART ASAP, will repay FART...
|Jun 3
|OdogFARTS
|1
|Looking for a $15000 loan ASAP, will replay on ... (Dec '11)
|Jun 3
|Farts says thanks
|88
|Good faRt ox y, m-fart-oll-y,FART*sh,t-fart,he-...
|Jun 3
|Ton deFARTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC