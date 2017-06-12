Houston's Summer Wine Obsession Boils...

Houston's Summer Wine Obsession Boils Down to Two Little Words: Glou-Glou

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

Beaujolais is in such high demand there's an allocation on the good bottles from makers known, like the 1970s political punk band, as the Gang of Four; and somewhere north of Rome, nuns are burying cow horns filled with dung in their vineyard grounds and howling at the full moon to heal the earth while they make wine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farting Security Guard Grunted and Farted in Ho... 20 hr Just farts 3
FART Catering service Mon Farts Servers 2
Catering service Mon Catered farts 2
Ok Fart peoples dr Farts is back time for be ch... Mon Farts 2
Ok peoples dr now is back time for be changeled... Mon Farts 2
where's the party FARTER who likes to stay "FAR... Sun Ready 4 farts 2
where's the party girl who likes to stay "up"" ... Sun Ready 4 farts 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,717 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,902

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC