Houston woman accused of running over neighbor had previously

When a Houston woman was arrested this week for allegedly running over her neighbor with an SUV while he mowed the lawn, it wasn't the first time she'd landed behind bars for nearly killing the man. Back in 2008, Pebbles Hines shot Lee Preston Jr. in the neck with a deer rifle, according to court records.

