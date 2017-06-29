Houston woman accused of running over neighbor had previously
When a Houston woman was arrested this week for allegedly running over her neighbor with an SUV while he mowed the lawn, it wasn't the first time she'd landed behind bars for nearly killing the man. Back in 2008, Pebbles Hines shot Lee Preston Jr. in the neck with a deer rifle, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a fart message fart man.
|15 hr
|Farts
|33
|10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w...
|16 hr
|Long farts
|8
|Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed
|Wed
|Farts
|3
|17 FARTERS arrested for possessing FARTS and st...
|Wed
|Juicy farts
|4
|Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts...
|Wed
|Juicy farts
|6
|H Hookup FARTS
|Wed
|Juicy farts
|3
|Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an...
|Wed
|Farts research
|10
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC