Houston Now Under Tropical Storm Warning As Cindy Strengthens

11 hrs ago

The forecast for Houston continues to worsen as the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm warning for Harris and Galveston counties as Tropical Storm Cindy churns towards the Texas coast.

