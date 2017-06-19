Houston man charged in baby's shootin...

Houston man charged in baby's shooting appears in court

A Houston man will remain behind bars without bail after being charged with capital murder in the fatal shooting of a 10-month-old child, a judge rule Thursday. Jared Balogun , a 24-year-old with a long history of minor arrests, appeared before state District Judge Jan Krocker who ruled against bail after hearing the allegations.

