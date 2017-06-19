Holocaust Museum Houston Will Soon Become the Nation's Fourth Largest
Starting in 2019, Holocaust Museum Houston will have more than double the space to present its permanent collection as well as traveling exhibitions such as "Hlne Berr: A Stolen Life."
