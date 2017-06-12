HIPAA Notification: Accidental Loss o...

HIPAA Notification: Accidental Loss of Clients' Personal Information in Houston Area

The Health and Human Services Commission is notifying people about the accidental loss of protected personal information. The breach may affect 1,842 people in the Houston area.

