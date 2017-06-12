Having "The Talk" with 'tween daughters

Having "The Talk" with 'tween daughters

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Session this month at The Health Museum will help pre-teen girls and their parents have an honest talk about puberty and sex. Session this month at The Health Museum will help pre-teen girls and their parents have an honest talk about puberty and sex.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farting Security Guard Grunted and Farted in Ho... 16 hr Just farts 3
FART Catering service 20 hr Farts Servers 2
Catering service 22 hr Catered farts 2
Ok Fart peoples dr Farts is back time for be ch... Mon Farts 2
Ok peoples dr now is back time for be changeled... Mon Farts 2
where's the party FARTER who likes to stay "FAR... Sun Ready 4 farts 2
where's the party girl who likes to stay "up"" ... Sun Ready 4 farts 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,516 • Total comments across all topics: 281,721,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC