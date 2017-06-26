First industrial lease signed at Generation Park
GHX Industrial, LLC, has been signed as the anchor tenant of the new Lockwood Business Park, a 2-acre industrial park at the 4,000-acre Generation Park enterprise currently under construction at the northeast corner of Beltway 8. GHX, a national maker and distributor of industrial gaskets and hoses, is consolidating four Houston area facilities and their headquarters into the new park. McCord Development , owner of the massive project that will change the landscape in northeast Houston, said GHX would occupy a 10-acre space with a 143,500-square-foot facility combining office and warehouse space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I like Texas farts and stainled diaper sauces
|Sun
|Smelly TX farts
|2
|xxxx fart forum xxxxx
|Sun
|Smelly TX farts
|7
|xxxx bad forum xxxxx
|Sun
|Waffle fart
|11
|10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w...
|Sat
|Hungry for farts
|5
|I have a fart message fart man.
|Sat
|Flavorful farts
|7
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|Sat
|I want farts
|36
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Fart art
|24,365
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC