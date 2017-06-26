First industrial lease signed at Gene...

First industrial lease signed at Generation Park

GHX Industrial, LLC, has been signed as the anchor tenant of the new Lockwood Business Park, a 2-acre industrial park at the 4,000-acre Generation Park enterprise currently under construction at the northeast corner of Beltway 8. GHX, a national maker and distributor of industrial gaskets and hoses, is consolidating four Houston area facilities and their headquarters into the new park. McCord Development , owner of the massive project that will change the landscape in northeast Houston, said GHX would occupy a 10-acre space with a 143,500-square-foot facility combining office and warehouse space.

