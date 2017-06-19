F-16 Fighter Jet Catches Fire During Takeoff at Ellington Field In Houston
A one-mile evacuation zone has been issued around Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in southeast Houston after an F-16 caught fire in the midst of takeoff Wednesday. The pilot ejected himself to escape the fire and was taken to a hospital.
