Driver thrown from car dies in northwest Harris County wreck

1 hr ago

A female driver died early Saturday morning after being thrown from her vehicle following a wreck in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office. Shortly after the crash, another driver was arrested for speeding through the crime scene and almost striking deputies.

