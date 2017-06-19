Driver thrown from car dies in northwest Harris County wreck
A female driver died early Saturday morning after being thrown from her vehicle following a wreck in northwest Harris County, according to the sheriff's office. Shortly after the crash, another driver was arrested for speeding through the crime scene and almost striking deputies.
