Crime 2 hour ago 12:09 p.m.Man charged in rape of 88-year-old at senior complex in SW Houston
HOUSTON A Houston-area man has been charged with the rape of an 88-year-old woman, who was attacked in the night, as she was lying in bed and watching television, officials announced Thursday. Justin Glenn Ellis, 21, faces up to life in prison if convicted of sexual assault of the elderly in the June 11 rape at a senior independent living complex on Buffalo Speedway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iLoveFARTKickboxing FartLeague City, TX Farts
|11 hr
|Fart dragon
|2
|iLoveKickboxing League City, TX
|12 hr
|Daniel San farts
|2
|Rip FARTS dvd for xbox one FARTs play on TV
|21 hr
|Paula AbFARTA
|1
|Rip dvd for xbox one s play on TV
|21 hr
|Rip a fart
|2
|Louis vuitton FARTS
|Wed
|Fart Bags
|2
|Louis vuitton
|Wed
|Farty
|2
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|Tue
|Pimping farts
|35
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC