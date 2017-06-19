Crime 2 hour ago 12:09 p.m.Man charge...

Crime 2 hour ago 12:09 p.m.Man charged in rape of 88-year-old at senior complex in SW Houston

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

HOUSTON A Houston-area man has been charged with the rape of an 88-year-old woman, who was attacked in the night, as she was lying in bed and watching television, officials announced Thursday. Justin Glenn Ellis, 21, faces up to life in prison if convicted of sexual assault of the elderly in the June 11 rape at a senior independent living complex on Buffalo Speedway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
iLoveFARTKickboxing FartLeague City, TX Farts 11 hr Fart dragon 2
iLoveKickboxing League City, TX 12 hr Daniel San farts 2
Rip FARTS dvd for xbox one FARTs play on TV 21 hr Paula AbFARTA 1
Rip dvd for xbox one s play on TV 21 hr Rip a fart 2
Louis vuitton FARTS Wed Fart Bags 2
Louis vuitton Wed Farty 2
Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot... Tue Pimping farts 35
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,866

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC