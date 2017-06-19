Corpus Christi bishop to speak at next Theology Live session
Bishop William Michael Mulvey, the Roman Catholic bishop for the Diocese of Corpus Christi, will speak at the third Theology Live session at T's Honky Tonk on Monday evening. Bishop Mulvey will speak on "God in the gifts of the Holy Spirit."
