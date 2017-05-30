Closures Coming for METRORail, Housto...

Closures Coming for METRORail, Houston Freeways This Weekend

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

METRO will shut down parts of its service this weekend while it makes improvements, according to a service alert put out by the authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hi I'm Quovontae and I need your farts 11 hr Farts 12
I need that milk, and that fart sauce 11 hr Farts 3
chinese farts white 14 hr Flatulence farts 3
china white 15 hr Usual farts 6
Where to Fart the Best Fartworks in Farting Hou... Thu Fart party 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Thu Fart party 6
Hey farting people Charlotte mcfarters Thu Someone who farts 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,137 • Total comments across all topics: 281,468,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC