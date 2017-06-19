CBRE consolidating Houston operations in Williams Tower
CBRE Group , a commercial real estate firm based in Los Angeles, will bring 1,300 local employees under one roof in Williams Tower as it consolidates three offices into a new space the firm has dubbed Workplace360. CBRE Group has renewed and expanded its lease to 77,695 square feet in the iconic Galleria-area tower for what will be the largest of some 50 Workspace360 offices around the world.
