Buffs lose in-state commit to Washington St.

Pomona High School running back Max Borghi, who had been committed to Colorado, announced on Twitter on Thursday night that he is committing to Washington State instead. One of the top in-state players for the 2018 recruiting class, Borghi wrote on Twitter: "After an abundant deal of thought and discussion with my family, mentors and Coach Madden, I have decided to attend Washington State University to further my academic and football career.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Buffzone.