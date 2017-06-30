Brenham's Truth BBQ to open Houston l...

Brenham's Truth BBQ to open Houston location

Truth BBQ in Brenham, helmed by 29-year-old pitmaster and Lake Jackson native Leonard Botello IV, is opening a second location in Houston. Johnny Carrabba is an investor in the venture.

