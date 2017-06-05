Attorney: 3 Michigan St players being charged with assault
Three Michigan State football players are being charged in an alleged sexual assault on campus in January, an attorney said Monday. Ingham County prosecutor Carol Siemon said only that three people were being charged in the incident, but she didn't release details or names.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need small FART nod on north FART side
|6 hr
|I fart daily
|2
|Need small nod on north side
|7 hr
|Long farts
|2
|Sleeping with a 23 year old farter and I'm a 36...
|Sun
|Wet fart story
|5
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|Sun
|Fart situation
|90
|Looking for a $15000 FART ASAP, will repay FART...
|Jun 3
|OdogFARTS
|1
|Looking for a $15000 loan ASAP, will replay on ... (Dec '11)
|Jun 3
|Farts says thanks
|88
|Good faRt ox y, m-fart-oll-y,FART*sh,t-fart,he-...
|Jun 3
|Ton deFARTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC