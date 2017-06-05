Armed protesters carrying Confederate flags defend Sam Houston statue in Texas
Armed protesters carrying Confederate flags rallied around the Sam Houston statue in Texas on Saturday to demonstrate against what they perceived as efforts to remove the monument, The Associated Press reported Sunday. The demonstrators reportedly feared the statue of Sam Houston, located in a park in Houston, Texas since 1925, would be taken down because the Texas politician owned slaves.
