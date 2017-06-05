Amid Protests, Ogg Pledges to Bring Killing of John Hernandez Before Grand Jury
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg are asking anyone with information related to the death of John Hernandez to contact them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need small FART nod on north FART side
|Jun 5
|I fart daily
|2
|Need small nod on north side
|Jun 5
|Long farts
|2
|Sleeping with a 23 year old farter and I'm a 36...
|Jun 4
|Wet fart story
|5
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|Jun 4
|Fart situation
|90
|Looking for a $15000 FART ASAP, will repay FART...
|Jun 3
|OdogFARTS
|1
|Looking for a $15000 loan ASAP, will replay on ... (Dec '11)
|Jun 3
|Farts says thanks
|88
|Good faRt ox y, m-fart-oll-y,FART*sh,t-fart,he-...
|Jun 3
|Ton deFARTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC