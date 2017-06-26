Alabama man accused of stealing Atlanta Braves golf cart
Police say an Alabama man is accused of stealing a golf cart at the Atlanta Braves stadium and crashing it. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Marcus Jerry Stephens is accused of stealing a $4,500 golf cart that belongs to the Braves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed
|13 min
|Warren Fartmoon
|1
|Why I Hate God when he doesn't fart on me
|1 hr
|Farts 4 Me
|6
|Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts...
|2 hr
|Brown farts
|4
|Why I Hate A Fartless God
|2 hr
|Worship farts
|9
|Need h3lp finding mr. Black... (Oct '16)
|2 hr
|Fart blamed
|35
|Why I Hate God (Jan '10)
|2 hr
|Fart blamed
|405
|I have a fart message fart man.
|3 hr
|Farts is for snjf...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC