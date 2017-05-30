Age is no handicap: Horse trainer, 96, is oldest to win race
The milestone came when Cotton Tooyah rallied from off the pace Saturday to win by 4 ½ lengths in the second race at Gulfstream Park in Florida. Bozzo surpassed Noble Threewitt , who won a race for the last time at age 95 at Santa Anita in 2006.
