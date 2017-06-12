Advanced Powder Solutions Inc v. Harr...

Advanced Powder Solutions Inc v. Harris County Appraisal District

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: FindLaw

Advanced Powder Solutions, Inc., filed a motion to correct the 2013 appraisal rolls. The Appraisal Review Board determined that it did not have jurisdiction to consider or grant the relief requested and dismissed Advanced Powder's motion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a fart message fart man. 1 hr Farting daily toots 3
xxxx fart forum xxxxx 23 hr Snjff the farts 4
xxxx bad forum xxxxx 23 hr Snjff the farts 7
10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w... Thu fart sounds like ... 1
Why I Hate A Fartless God Wed bigtexas FARTS 8
Why I Hate God (Jan '10) Wed Heavenly fart sau... 403
Houston...BREAKING FARTS & TRAF Wed Houston Fart Center 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Cuba
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Syria
  5. Pakistan
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,000 • Total comments across all topics: 281,803,174

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC