Acclaimed Dallas coffee shop picks He...

Acclaimed Dallas coffee shop picks Heights for first Houston location

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CultureMap

A popular Dallas coffee shop has set its sights on Houston. Ascension , an upscale cafe known for its high-quality brews and full food menu, has signed on to be the first announced restaurant tenant at Braun Enterprises' Heights Waterworks development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fart Youth Football 11 hr Fart waymuchOU812 1
Youth Football 11 hr Fart mission control 2
Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot... 16 hr GASfarts 34
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 16 hr Farting truth 24,361
Fart Research Chemsharts and other medsharts Sun Medsfarts 1
Research Chems and other meds Sun New fart post 2
Lawrence StremFARTS and the FARTER of the Ellio... Sun iFARTEDforjodie 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Recession
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,882,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC