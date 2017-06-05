A Murder Charge for A Police Officer?...

A Murder Charge for A Police Officer? It's A Rarity In Harris County

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Houston Press

The Harris County D.A. doesn't know the most recent area police officer charged with murder before Chauna Thompson.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farting Security Guard Grunted and Farted in Ho... 2 hr Just farts 3
FART Catering service 7 hr Farts Servers 2
Catering service 8 hr Catered farts 2
Ok Fart peoples dr Farts is back time for be ch... 10 hr Farts 2
Ok peoples dr now is back time for be changeled... 10 hr Farts 2
where's the party FARTER who likes to stay "FAR... 18 hr Ready 4 farts 2
where's the party girl who likes to stay "up"" ... 18 hr Ready 4 farts 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,707,732

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC