9 injured, including 7 children, in southeast Houston crash
At least nine people, including seven children, were injured late Sunday after a car crash in southeast Houston, possibly caused by a intoxicated driver. The driver - 25-year-old Elmer Jose Sandoval - has five pending charges of intoxication assault, said Victor Senties , spokesman for the Houston Police Department .
