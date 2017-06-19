7-month-old Texas baby dies after bei...

7-month-old Texas baby dies after being left in a hot car Friday

A 7-month-old was found dead Friday night inside a car in front of a northwest Houston business, according to authorities. A 7-month-old boy was found dead inside a car Friday night after apparently being left by his father when he went to work at a northwest Houston business, according to police.

