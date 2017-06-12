5 Houston brunches you have to try now

Cuisine: Contemporary American Entree price: $$-$$$$ Where: 1801 N. Shepherd Phone: 713-864-2450 Website: treadsack.com/hunkydory Read Alison Cook's review of Hunky Dory. Pictured above: The Silver Salver, a selection of terrine, mousse, assorted cheeses, relish and pickles 00 restaurants** The Pass' duck, foie gras taste, balsamic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.