4 killed in fiery 2-car accident northwest of Houston
Authorities say four people were killed when their car was struck by another vehicle and burst into flames northwest of Houston. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the wreck occurred early Wednesday morning and involved a Chevy Impala speeding along Highway 290 just east of Hempstead.
