4 die as medical copter crashes on the way to Houston
Shortly after picking up a patient in Huntsville, a medical helicopter tore through pine trees and crashed in the Sam Houston National Forest early Sunday, killing all four aboard. The pilot never radioed that he was in trouble, and the helicopter crashed in remote woods near Lake Raven, leaving a 1,000-foot trail of debris before coming to a halt, authorities said.
