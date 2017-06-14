10-month-old boy shot, killed while on a walk with father in Houston
A 10-month-old boy was shot and killed while he was on a walk with his father Wednesday afternoon in southwest Houston, police said. Three men approached the father and son about 1:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Braesvalley Drive, and one opened fire, striking the child, police told KHOU-TV .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why I Hate A Fartless God
|9 hr
|bigtexas FARTS
|8
|Why I Hate God (Jan '10)
|9 hr
|Heavenly fart sau...
|403
|Houston...BREAKING FARTS & TRAF
|11 hr
|Houston Fart Center
|1
|Houston...BREAKING
|11 hr
|Test Fart
|2
|Jesse Fartglands
|12 hr
|Test Fart
|3
|Jesse Galvanfart
|13 hr
|Houston fart snjf...
|2
|What's with all the farts?
|20 hr
|Farts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC