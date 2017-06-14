10-month-old boy shot, killed while o...

10-month-old boy shot, killed while on a walk with father in Houston

9 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 10-month-old boy was shot and killed while he was on a walk with his father Wednesday afternoon in southwest Houston, police said. Three men approached the father and son about 1:40 p.m. in the 5400 block of Braesvalley Drive, and one opened fire, striking the child, police told KHOU-TV .

