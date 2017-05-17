Video: Alligator attacks SUV as wrang...

Video: Alligator attacks SUV as wrangler tries releasing it

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

This week Gator Chris Stephens released a short clip of angry alligator named Jaws attacking a defenseless SUV at Janik's gator farm in El Campo, near Houston.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sniff, I like farts 49 min Minnesota Fats Farts 4
Fart, Traf, Pharts and even more fart sauceled!!! 54 min Minnesota Fats Farts 15
Please stay up late and post me fart, trafs, ... 56 min Minnesota Fats Farts 4
Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts 1 hr Minnesota Fats Farts 22
Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot... 1 hr Farts 25
News Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10) 1 hr Farts 24,342
Hey Farting mom look at me I posted a new Fart ... 2 hr Farts 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,099,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC