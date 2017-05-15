Uber deal to simplify pickups at Houston apartment complexes
An Uber pick-up/drop-off sign outside the Elan Memorial Park apartment complex on Cohn Street Tuesday, May 16, 2017, in Houston. Houston's Greystar Properties has partnered with Uber to put dedicated pick-up and drop-off points at its residential properties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seeking ANR/ABR partner
|25 min
|Gloria
|36
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|4 hr
|Farts
|20
|Texanz FARTZ
|7 hr
|Farts
|2
|Texanz
|7 hr
|Farts
|2
|Looking for Chinese Farts, mr farts, blackfart...
|7 hr
|Farts
|4
|Why are White Farting people so racist, jealous...
|23 hr
|Farts
|3
|Looking for Chinese food, mr black, Snow White ...
|23 hr
|Farts
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC