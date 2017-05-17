The Hates' Christian Kidd Faces the Fight of His Life
Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time in Houston punk-rock circles can recall one constant over the years - the iconic mohawked, scooter-riding, smiling face of the Hates front man, Christian Kidd , whose sweet demeanor and friendly candor has made him a favorite of many music fans in H-Town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADT FART door-to-door sales FART scam
|13 min
|Farts
|2
|Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts
|30 min
|Farts
|21
|ADT door-to-door sales scam (Jul '06)
|31 min
|Farts
|429
|ADT FARR door-to-door sales FART scam
|34 min
|Farts
|2
|Why are White Farting people so racist, jealous...
|2 hr
|Farts
|4
|Seeking Farting ANR/ABR partner
|2 hr
|Farts
|23
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Farts
|737
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC